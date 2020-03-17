Banks and credit unions are closing branches or lobbies, relying on drive-through, ATM and mobile banking as they hope to balance accessibility with consumer convenience.

Bremer Bank announced it will be indefinitely closing all their bank lobbies on Wednesday but keeping their drive-throughs open.

Bremer which has 80 branch locations in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin also said it will continue to maintain and service its ATM machines and remote deposit boxes.

"Experts are repeatedly stating that the most effective way to mitigate this pandemic is to practice social distancing," said Jeanne Crain, Bremer president and CEO in a statement. "Through these actions, Bremer will continue to serve our customers while also taking part in our collective responsibility to 'flatten the curve.' "

A Bremer spokeswoman said nearly all of its business through the drive-throughs. Customers that require person-to-person contact or access safe deposit boxes are encouraged to call ahead for an appointment.

Many banks and credit unions have invested heavily in online and mobile banking options and organizations, including Bremer, and are reminding customers of those options as well.

Wings Financial Credit Union, Minnesota's largest credit union, announced Tuesday that it would close three of its 24 branch locations until further notice, including two in downtown Minneapolis and the Delta Airline Building C Branch in Bloomington.

Those three branches include some of Wings 40 Personal Teller Machines which include video screens that connect with employees at Wings' Apple Valley Headquarters. Those machines can do virtually all normal teller transactions and will still be available to customers, according to a Wings spokesperson.

The company has provided alternative branch locations for those customers to use during the temporary closings. Wings is also asking members seeking mortgage applications to use their mortgage application website rather than in-person visits.