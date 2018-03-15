A man held up a bank in far northern Minnesota, pepper sprayed two employees and fled on an ATV, authorities said.

St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies tracked down the 56-year-old suspect later Wednesday and arrested him.

The robbery occurred about 11:40 a.m. at the American Bank in Orr, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Both employees hit with the pepper spray underwent decontamination at a hospital, the Sheriff’s Office added.

A witness saw the man on his ATV just north of Orr and called 911, and the suspect was arrested without incident. He has yet to be charged.