A man held up a bank in far northern Minnesota, pepper sprayed two employees and fled on an ATV, authorities said.
St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies tracked down the 56-year-old suspect later Wednesday and arrested him.
The robbery occurred about 11:40 a.m. at the American Bank in Orr, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Both employees hit with the pepper spray underwent decontamination at a hospital, the Sheriff’s Office added.
A witness saw the man on his ATV just north of Orr and called 911, and the suspect was arrested without incident. He has yet to be charged.
