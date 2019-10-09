‘On Our Terms’

With its first season under its belt, new company Ballet Co.Laboratory launches its second season with a preview and fundraiser. The group formed a bit over a year ago in the wake of a mass hiatus from St. Paul Ballet following the firing of its then artistic director — Zoé Emilie Henrot. Since then, Ballet Co.Laboratory, led by Henrot, has moved into a new space, performed at the Cowles Center and SteppingStone Theatre, and added staff and programs. Coming up later this season, the company will remount last year’s “Nutcracker in Wonderland,” perform an evening of emerging choreographers, present a world premiere ballet based on the life of Freddie Mercury, and end their season with choreographer Peter Davison’s version of George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” previously performed by St. Paul Ballet. The company’s preview event, called “On Our Terms,” features a 50-minute performance including the professional company and upper-level students of the school. (3-6 p.m. Sat., $25, $22 in advance, 276 E. Lafayette Frontage Road, St. Paul, balletcolaboratory.org.)

Sheila Regan