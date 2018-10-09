A badly decomposed body was found in a St. Paul drainage ditch Monday afternoon by a worker.
An Xcel Energy maintenance employee found the body around 4:30 p.m. near Randolph Avenue and W. Seventh Street, said Steve Linders, a spokesman for the Police Department.
The body is so decomposed that authorities have not been able to determine age or gender, Linders said.
“We don’t even know how long he or she had been there,” he added.
It could take some time before investigators have any information about the person or the cause of death, Linders said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Week of rainy weather means muted Minn. colors during fall
Two to four inches of rain is expected to fall by Wednesday. Some places may see up to 6 inches, the Weather Service said.
East Metro
Forest Lake area principal succeeds in 'Wyoming Way'
Curtis Slater will be in Washington representing Minnesota as the state's 2018 "national distinguished principal."
Minneapolis
Zebra mussels found on sailboat moored in Bde Maka Ska
Zebra mussels can drastically change a lake's plant community and food supply.
Local
Minnesota safeguards aim to keep unsafe limos, drivers off the road
State-issued decals show which for-hire limos have been registered with MnDOT and passed an annual safety inspection.
National
Vukmir, Baldwin clash in sometimes combative first debate
Republican Leah Vukmir, down in the polls a month before the Nov. 6 election, clashed with Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Monday, in a debate that turned combative at times as they presented starkly different positions on health care, abortion, immigration and a host of other issues.