– The Gophers were 20 minutes away from the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament when they led Wisconsin by two points at halftime Sunday at the Kohl Center.

Looking for the program’s first win in Madison since 2009, Minnesota collapsed under the defensive pressure of the No. 22 Badgers in the second half to fall 66-49 — the first loss in nine games.

Amir Coffey’s three-pointer with 6:18 remaining cut a 13-point deficit to 51-45. But Wisconsin extended it back to a 13-point margin after a 7-0 run that was capped by Bronson Koenig’s fourth three-pointer of the second half.

Koenig finished with all of his 17 points after intermission on 5-for-7 shooting from long distance.

Koenig, Nigel Hayes, Vitto Brown and Zac Showalter played their final home game Sunday for the Badgers (23-8, 12-6), who secured a No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament with the victory.

This seemed like the best opportunity in years for the Gophers (23-8, 11-7) to end their drought against their border rival. But they lost their seventh straight game in the series since a victory in Richard Pitino’s first season in 2013-14.

Pitino, a candidate for Big Ten coach of the year, orchestrated the biggest turnaround in the NCAA this season. Despite Sunday’s loss, the Gophers went from the No. 13 seed last year to securing a double-bye and No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament, which starts Wednesday in Washington D.C.

The two teams Sunday were going in opposite directions at the end of the regular season. Minnesota was the hottest team in the Big Ten with an eight-game win streak. Wisconsin was suffering through a slide of five losses in the last six games, including three in a row.

The Gophers led for most of the first half Sunday, but they never seemed to be in control.

All-American candidate Ethan Happ, who scored 28 points in Wisconsin’s 78-76 overtime win Jan. 21 in Minneapolis, missed his first five shots, struggling to score on double teams and the shot-blocking presence of Big Ten defensive player of the year candidate Reggie Lynch.

But Happ made four of his last six shots going into halftime to lead the Badgers with eight points and seven rebounds. Lynch, who had one of his eight foul outs in the last meeting, avoided foul trouble in the first half Sunday.

But Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy and Koenig, two of the best players in the game, were on the bench with two fouls for most of the first half.

Murphy quickly picked up his third foul quickly in the second half. But Koenig nailed two straight three-pointers for the Badgers to spark a 13-4 run after trailing 29-27 at halftime.

Wisconsin shot just 25 percent in the previous 10 games from three-point range, but it nailed 5-for-6 from beyond the arc to open the second half.

D’Mitrik Trice’s four-point play drew the fourth foul on Murphy with 12:24 left. Vitto Brown’s wide-open dunk a minute later capped an 18-2 run for Wisconsin to lead 48-35.

Pitino screamed at his players after calling a timeout, clearly frustrated over their lackadaisical defense.

For the first time in a few weeks, the Gophers looked rattled and had no answers. Their last loss was Jan. 28 when they fell 85-78 to Maryland at home.

The offensive balance and unselfishness and teamwork defensively that led to program’s longest win streak in 20 years was absent.

Mason finished with 17 points and Coffey added 13 points for the Gophers, who shot 32 percent from the field and had 12 turnovers Sunday.