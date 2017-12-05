Gallery: The Minnesota Wild celebrate a goal by left wing Tyler Ennis, second from right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game agains the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, right, makes a save as defenseman Nate Prosser, front, and Los Angeles Kings center Tyler Toffoli look for a rebound during the second period.

Gallery: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin, right, celebrates with center Nick Shore, center, and defenseman Drew Doughty after scoring a goal during the second period .

Gallery: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid, right, fights Minnesota Wild right wing Chris Stewart during the first period.

Gallery: The Minnesota Wild celebrate a goal by left wing Tyler Ennis, second from right, during the second period.

Gallery: Wild defenseman Matt Dumba fell to the ice in front of Kings center Torrey Mitchell during the first period Tuesday.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild left wing Daniel Winnik, front, handles the puck under pressure from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez during the first period.

Gallery: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid, right, fights Minnesota Wild right wing Chris Stewart during the first period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, right, moves the puck up the ice under pressure from Los Angeles Kings center Torrey Mitchell during the first period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba falls to the ice in front of of Los Angeles Kings center Torrey Mitchell during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

– The vibe was exactly as expected between a team returning home after a long road trip and an opponent playing in a different time zone.

Sleepy.

Despite the Kings arriving back in Los Angeles amid a season-high five-game win streak and the Wild riding its own wave of momentum from encouraging back-to-back wins, neither squad looked energized enough to continue its respective run.

So the spotlight shifted to the area on the ice where the margin of error is at its slimmest.

The net.

And an unlucky bounce was the difference late in the third period, putting the Kings up 5-2 over the Wild Tuesday at Staples Center during the outset of a three-game road trip through California.

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba fell to the ice in front of Kings center Torrey Mitchell during the first period Tuesday.

A throw on net by winger Adrian Kempe was stopped by goalie Devan Dubnyk, but the rebound caromed off defenseman Jonas Brodin and rolled in 12 minutes, 38 seconds into the third.

Dubnyk carried an impressive .931 save percentage over his last nine games — a span in which he went 7-1-1 — into this matchup, and he seemed locked in the same zone against the Kings.

He made 11 first-period saves, including a block on a backhander from captain Anze Kopitar and a stop on a Tanner Pearson shot on the power play.

Overall, though, it was a dull start for both sides that even a spirited slugfest between winger Chris Stewart and defenseman Kurtis MacDermid that traveled around the Kings zone couldn’t resuscitate.

Stewart did, however, ignite the first outburst of offense; he fed center Charlie Coyle for a redirect in front as Coyle was crashing the net for a 1-0 lead over the Kings 10 minutes, 30 seconds into the second.

The goal extended Coyle’s point streak to five games, and he has six points in eight games since returning to the lineup Nov. 20 after missing 16 games with a right fibula fracture.

Los Angeles responded shortly after, tying it on a heavy slapshot from defenseman Jake Muzzin at 14:24. But only 1:10 later, the Wild received another helping of secondary scoring to reinstate its lead.

This time, winger Tyler Ennis put back his own rebound by Kings goalie Jonathan Quick after a wraparound attempt for his fifth goal of the season.

That lead held through the rest of the period, but protecting it through the third wasn’t likely to be easy.

The Kings had outscored their opponents 36-13 in that period this season, a plus-23 goal differential that ranked best in the league, and they had outdueled a strong lineup of challengers during their win streak — the Ducks, Red Wings, Capitals, Blues and Blackhawks.

And the Kings lived up to that hype.

They tied it at 2 after winger Marian Gaborik finished off a two-on-one rush with Kopitar at 4:35 of the third. The goal was career No. 399 for Gaborik, the Wild’s all-time franchise leader in goals, power-play goals and game-winning goals.

Soon after, the Wild had a chance to move ahead on a power play — its first chance of the game — but the team was unable to capitalize. The Kings previously blanked on their two power plays.

Los Angeles came close to adding another later in the period when Kopitar slung a shot around defenseman Nate Prosser that kissed the crossbar.