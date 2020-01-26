"Boys" trumped "Gentlemen" in movie theaters over the weekend as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's "Bad Boys for Life" easily remained the top ticket seller over newcomer "The Gentlemen."

The third "Bad Boys" film, coming 17 years after "Bad Boys II," sold $34 million in tickets in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. The R-rated action comedy from Sony Pictures, which cost about $90 million to make, has grossed $120.6 million in two weeks domestically.

Second place went to Sam Mendes' "1917," which added theaters in its fifth week of release to keep pace with its Academy Awards momentum.

The weekend's top new release was the star-studded gangster film "The Gentlemen." The Guy Ritchie production stars Matthew McConaughey as an American expat with a London marijuana empire under threat.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters:

1. "Bad Boys for Life," $34 million.

2. "1917," $15.8 million.

3. "Dolittle," $12.5 million.

4. "The Gentlemen," $11 million.

5. "Jumanji: The Next Level," $7.9 million.

6. "The Turning," $7.3 million.

7. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," $5.2 million.

8. "Little Women," $4.7 million.

9. "Just Mercy," $4.1 million.

10. "Knives Out," $3.7 million.

Associated Press