One and done.

After axing a five-game losing streak, the Wild is back to the drawing board following a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday in front of an announced 19,163 at Xcel Energy Center — its eighth setback over the last 11.

A lackluster offense has headlined these struggles, and now the poor puck luck is affecting the Wild in its own end.

Two of Pittsburgh’s goals caromed off Wild sticks, tough breaks that helped the Penguins pull away after the Wild opened the scoring.

Just 5 minutes, 27 seconds into the first period, captain Mikko Koivu converted on the power play when his shot from the slot handcuffed goalie Casey DeSmith — Koivu’s 59th career power-play goal, which is tied for the most in franchise history with Marian Gaborik. The goal snapped a 14-game goalless drought for Koivu and a 0-for-12 rut for the power play.

That was the Wild’s only opportunity with the man advantage, despite a few other plays that looked like they could merit calls; winger Mikael Granlund was hit from behind, winger Jason Zucker was high-sticked and captain Mikko Koivu was held up along the boards.

Pittsburgh 3, Wild 2 1 p.m. Thu. at Toronto (FSN)

Pittsburgh also received just one power play, and it, too, capitalized.

With 4:17 left in the first, captain Sidney Crosby directed in a slick pass by winger Phil Kessel through defenseman Ryan Suter’s legs.

Those two combined again to give the Penguins a lead with 21 seconds to go in the period; this time, Crosby’s shot off the end boards was gobbled up by Kessel, and his centering attempt banked off Suter’s stick and by goalie Devan Dubnyk.

Another unlucky bounce made it 3-1, as center Riley Sheahan’s shot off the rush clipped winger Marcus Foligno’s stick before flying top-shelf at 10:19 of the second.

The period, however, featured a slew of quality looks from the Wild and one non-goal.

Winger Luke Kunin deflected a Zach Parise shot by DeSmith, but the goal was immediately waved off because the puck was knocked in with a high stick from Kunin.

Still, the Wild had other chances to even up the score and potentially even move ahead.

– all this before Zucker had a few pucks stopped, defenseman Jonas Brodin’s backhand was kept out and rookie Jordan Greenway was foiled on a breakaway.

Not until Parise walked into a wrist shot at 15:55 of the third did the Wild finally connect, but time ran out on its rally.

DeSmith racked up 31 saves, while Dubnyk had 29.

The Wild has scored more than two goals just once in the last seven games.

Sarah McLellan

Reporter | Minnesota Wild and NHL

