It’s time for parents to load up shopping carts with glue sticks, spiral notebooks and No. 2 pencils. In the bustle of back-to-school shopping, the state is asking families to save those receipts: They could add up to hundreds of dollars of savings on state tax returns.

Both the K-12 education credit for limited incomes and the unrestricted K-12 education subtraction cut down the taxes parents pay, and could give them heftier refunds when filing their 2017 Minnesota income tax returns, the state Revenue Department said in a Monday release.

Generally, expenses qualifying for either the credit or the subtraction include mandatory materials used during a regular school day, computer hardware, and instructor costs for “enrichment classes or instruction” not part of the regular school day, according to a tax fact sheet.

More than 43,000 families got the K-12 education credit last year and saved an average $242, the Revenue Department said in its release, and more than 199,000 families had the K-12 education subtraction.

Check the Revenue Department’s website for credit and subtraction eligibility.