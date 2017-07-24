It’s time for parents to load up shopping carts with glue sticks, spiral notebooks and No. 2 pencils. In the bustle of back-to-school shopping, the state is asking families to save those receipts: They could add up to hundreds of dollars of savings on state tax returns.
Both the K-12 education credit for limited incomes and the unrestricted K-12 education subtraction cut down the taxes parents pay, and could give them heftier refunds when filing their 2017 Minnesota income tax returns, the state Revenue Department said in a Monday release.
Generally, expenses qualifying for either the credit or the subtraction include mandatory materials used during a regular school day, computer hardware, and instructor costs for “enrichment classes or instruction” not part of the regular school day, according to a tax fact sheet.
More than 43,000 families got the K-12 education credit last year and saved an average $242, the Revenue Department said in its release, and more than 199,000 families had the K-12 education subtraction.
Check the Revenue Department’s website for credit and subtraction eligibility.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.