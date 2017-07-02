A baby fell in a pool behind a Maple Grove home and was reported to be unconscious Sunday morning, authorities said.
The incident occurred in a 7300 block of Orchid Lane, and personnel from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s water patrol were called to the scene about 9 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jon Collins.
There is no immediate word on the condition of the baby.
Police were the first to be called to the scene, according to emergency dispatch scanner communication.
“We don’t know how long the baby was under,” said one officer.
Also responding were Fire Department personnel.
