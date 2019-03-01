Authorities are on the scene of a hazardous chemical spill in northeast Minneapolis.

The spill of nitric acid at Hawkins Chemical on the 3100 block of E. Hennepin Avenue occurred around 8:25 a.m., said Minneapolis Fire Department spokesman Bryan Tyner.

The spill, totaling 5,400 gallons, was considered to be contained, he said. Hennepin Avenue has been shut down between SE Talmadge and 31st avenues.

Officials from the Minneapolis Fire Department, Minneapolis Public Works and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are on the scene working to mitigate the chemical that leaked into storm drains, Tyner said.

Nitric acid is a highly corrosive, strongly oxidizing acid. Fumes may cause immediate irritation of the respiratory tract, pain, and difficult or labored breathing.

According to the Hawkins Chemical website, the company is a formulator, manufacturer, blender, distributor, and sales agent for thousands of industrial chemicals, which are sold to municipalities and businesses throughout the Central United States.

This is a breaking story. Return to startribune.com for more details as they become available.