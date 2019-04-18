Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight in Coon Rapids.

A large police presence was seen on Foley Boulevard just south of Hwy. 10 near 98th Lane NW. where the road was closed to traffic.

Few other details were immediately available, but Lt. Dan Douglas with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said a statement would be released by 6 a.m.

He also said on Twitter that authorities will hold a news conference at 8 a.m. at the Coon Rapids Police Department.

