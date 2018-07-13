State authorities are on the scene of an officer involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Chanhassen.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokesperson Bruce Gordon said the agency has been requested to investigate the shooting.

"Agents and the Crime Scene Team are responding," Gordon said.

Carver County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jason Kamerud confirmed that the Carver County Sheriff's Office was the agency involved in the shooting. He did not say whether or not the person shot was dead. The family of the person involved was on the scene.

According to emergency dispatch audio, the shooting occurred in the 6400 block of Oriole Avenue just off Highway 7 and involved a 17-year-old male who was armed. CPR was performed and a chaplain was requested at the scene.

