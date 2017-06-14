Authorities are investigating the death of a child Tuesday night in Osseo.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said at 8:12 p.m., Osseo police and firefighters responded to a medical emergency on the 8700 block of Jefferson Highway.

The child was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The child died at a roofing and siding company in Osseo, Hennepin County officials have confirmed.

Police said the incident happened at Spotless and Seamless Exteriors, a roofing and siding company, according to KSTP.

Authorities did not release further information.

The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office will make the identification and official cause of death.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Karen Zamora