Classes on Tuesday will go on at a St. Paul middle school amid extra security as authorities investigate a social media post targeting the school.

Staff members at Highland Park Middle School on Monday afternoon were made aware of a widely-shared social media post containing threatening language about the school at 975 Snelling Avenue S., the district said.

The staff contacted the school district’s security team, which was working with police to investigate, the district said.

“Please know that we take all threats seriously and fully investigate any perceived threat made at our school,” a message on the district’s Facebook page reads.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed.

No one had been arrested as of Tuesday morning, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

“We are currently investigating the threat and working closely with the school district to ensure that students are safe,” he said.

Students and staff can expect a greater police presence in and around the school on Tuesday, Linders said.