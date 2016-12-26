An 81-year-old man killed in a Christmas Eve traffic crash in Princeton, Minn., has been identified as Charles Leider, the Hennepin County medical examiner said.
Leider died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash Saturday morning at 60th Street and 70th Avenue in Princeton, the medical examiner said.
Leider was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he died at 10:53 a.m., the medical examiner said.
The crash is being investigated by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.
TIM HARLOW
