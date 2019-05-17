Authorities on Friday identified the 24-year-old man who was gunned down earlier this week on a south Minneapolis street, as police stepped up their search for his killer.

Shuaib Osman was near several people involved in a dispute that police say escalated into gunfire. One of the shots struck Osman — who apparently was not the intended target — in the head, mortally wounding him. No motive has been offered for the attack.

He was rushed to HCMC in critical condition but later died of his injuries, becoming the city’s eighth homicide victim of the year.

The shooting occurred about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, when police were summoned to the 2700 block of S. 16th Avenue by several 911 calls describing an altercation between several people, involving gunplay. When they arrived, officers found Osman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and began performing CPR, until paramedics showed up and took over.

The homicide comes amid a recent spate of gun violence.

In the latest episode, a woman was shot in the foot early Friday morning, outside of a bar on W. Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis, according to police scanner traffic.