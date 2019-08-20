Authorities have identified the central Minnesota motorcyclist who died after striking a hay bale that fell off a trailer ahead of him.

Myles S. McGrath was riding his three-wheel motorcycle on Hwy. 25 about 10 miles north of his home in Pierz late Thursday afternoon when he hit one of the three bales, according to the State Patrol.

McGrath was taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Health Care in Robbinsdale and was declared dead two hours later.

Roger A. Lanners, 57, of nearby Royalton was driving the pickup truck pulling the trailer on southbound Hwy. 25. He was not hurt, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are possible against Lanners.

In 2015, a southeastern Minnesota trucker lost one of many hale bales from his semitrailer truck northeast of the city of Houston. It hit a pickup truck heading the other way and killed a couple in that vehicle.

Randall C. Hongerholt, of Houston, pleaded guilty to careless driving, served a year’s probation in lieu of a 90-day jail term and was fined $375.