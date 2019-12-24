Authorities have identified the suspect they have in jail on allegations that she ran over a woman and left her dead in a Maplewood street.

Gabriela R. Ramirez, 21, remains jailed Tuesday and awaits possible second-degree murder charges in connection with the death Monday of Alejandra Cervantes, 28, of St. Paul, early Monday on Londin Lane near Crestview Drive.

Investigators “continue to gather evidence associated with the incident, including processing and examination of the scene and a vehicle believed associated with the case,” read a statement late Monday afternoon from police.

The incident occurred about 12:40 a.m., when police and fire personnel located the woman in the road. She was declared dead at the scene, police said.

“A dispute of some type had taken place, possibly between the deceased and another person,” a police statement read.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping police in the investigation.