Authorities on Monday identified a man who was fatally shot and dropped off at a Minneapolis hospital.

Johnnie C. Fenn Jr., 38, of Troy, Ala., was shot multiple times on Wednesday and died that night at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have yet to announce an arrest in Fenn’s killing.

Detectives working the case have received information suggesting that the shooting may have occurred in an area bounded by Dowling Avenue to the south, Fremont Avenue to the east and 42nd Avenue to the north — possibly outside of a building or inside a car.