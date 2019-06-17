Authorities have identified the man whose pickup truck crashed in swampy terrain in Anoka County and died.
Vincent P. Switala, 23, of St. Paul, and his two passengers were traveling near University and 229th avenues NE. in Oak Grove early Friday afternoon, when they left the road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The two passengers freed themselves, but Switala had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders and died, the Sheriff’s Office said.
One passenger was treated at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for noncritical injuries. The other suffered minor injuries and was given aid at the scene.
Authorities have yet to disclose what led to the pickup going off the road.
