Authorities on Wednesday identified the worker who fell off a barge on the Mississippi River nearly two months ago and drowned.

Micah K. Pittman, 44, of Milton, Fla., drowned soon after he went in the water on Nov. 14 at Point Douglas Beach near Hastings, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pittman’s death remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard. At the same time, the medical examiner’s office has classified his death as accidental.

Pittman was wearing an industry-standard work vest that acts as a life jacket, and “man overboard procedures” were properly engaged after he fell from the deck of the dry cargo barge, the Coast Guard said. Air and water temperatures at the time were both between 30 to 40 degrees, the guard added.

Kentucky-based Inland Marine Service lowered its vessels’ flags to half mast soon after its crew member died.

“We at IMS have lost a family member, Micah Pittman,” the company said in a notice on Facebook. “We are all feeling the weight of sorrow that the loss burdens us with.”