Authorities have identified the 20-year-old who was fatally shot last week at a home in Bemidji allegedly by a teenager who has been charged with murder.

Lupe Rosillo, 20, of nearby Cass Lake, was one of two people hit by gunfire with the gunfire Monday night at a residence in the 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka said a single gunshot to the torso killed Rosillo.

Antonio V. Parkhurst, of Red Lake, Minn., was arrested without incident elsewhere in the city and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. The charges say Parkhurst explained to police that he opened fire in response to being targeted for robbery.

Parkhurst remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail ahead of a March 2 court appearance.

Authorities first learned of the gunfire after the 17-year-old male arrived at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji with a gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s dispatch then directed police and Beltrami County deputies to the home, where they located the young man dead outside.

The wounded teenager has since been released from the hospital, police said Wednesday.