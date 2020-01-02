The weekend discovery of a body by the side of a road west of the Twin Cities has a man jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The body of Justin E. Warnke, 34, of Buffalo, Minn., was found about 8 a.m. Sunday in Meeker County about 10 miles north of Dassel along 309th Street, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner and law enforcement “are actively working to determine the specific cause, manner and circumstances of his death, including where he died,” read a statement from the Sheriff’s Office in Wright County, where charges are expected to be filed as soon as Monday.

The initial investigation revealed Warnke died somewhere other than where he was found. He may have been there since the previous evening, according to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

A 37-year-old man from Montrose, Minn., was arrested by Meeker County sheriff’s personnel and remains held on suspicion of second-degree murder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Even with the arrest, authorities still want anyone with information about this case to call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-7600 or the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400.