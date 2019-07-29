Authorities Monday found the body of an 11-year-old boy who is believed to have drowned while swimming in a southern Minnesota River.

The Madelia boy had been swimming with friends in the Blue Earth River at Rapidan Dam County Park just before 6 p.m. Saturday when the current pulled him into deeper water, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.

He was found midday Monday about a mile from where he was last seen in the river. The park is about 10 miles southwest of Mankato.

On Monday, the family provided the boy's full name to authorities: Denilson Fidel Funes De Leon.

