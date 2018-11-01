Kandiyohi County officials are investigating after a body was found in a central Minnesota field Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the scene near the intersection of 49th Street Northeast and 8th Avenue Northeast in Kandiyohi Township just before 3:15 p.m. The area, located about 4 miles from Willmar, is full of rolling farmland.

The person will be taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, said Sheriff Daniel Hartog. Identification will be released pending family notification.

Willmar police, the C6 Drug and Gang Task Force and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are all assisting the county Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.