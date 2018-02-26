Collin Olmscheid scored 36 points on 15-for-19 shooting as Augsburg claimed the first MIAC men's basketball playoff championship in program history and earned its first NCAA Division III tournament invitation since 1999, beating host Bethel 81-69 Sunday.
Olmscheid, the conference's top scorer, averaged nearly 25 points in three playoff victories for the fourth-seeded Auggies (21-7), who improved to 13-2 away from home. Kevin McKiernan added 23 points on 7-for-9 shooting from three-point range, and Augsburg shot 55.8 percent from the floor and 52 percent on three-pointers.
Jack Jenson scored 16 points for the Royals (21-7), the tournament's No. 3 seed.
The NCAA will reveal its men's and women's D-III tournament fields Monday.
NSIC women
Sioux Falls 59, Minnesota State Moorhead 56: Mariah Szymanski made a layup with 8 seconds left and the Cougars (16-12) beat the Dragons (23-5) in the NSIC tournament quarterfinals in Sioux Falls for the second year in a row. Sioux Falls scored the final eight points.
Concordia (St. Paul) 80, Wayne State (Neb.) 70: The Golden Bears (13-17) are in the NSIC semifinals for the first time in four years after beating the Wildcats (25-7) for their sixth consecutive victory.
Winona State 57, Northern State 44: Allie Pickrain had 24 points and the Warriors (16-12) beat the Wolves (25-5).
Augustana 81, Minnesota State Mankato 53: The Vikings (25-3) were the only higher seed to win in the quarterfinals, routing the Mavericks (13-17).
NEWS SERVICES
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.