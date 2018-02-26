Collin Olmscheid scored 36 points on 15-for-19 shooting as Augsburg claimed the first MIAC men's basketball playoff championship in program history and earned its first NCAA Division III tournament invitation since 1999, beating host Bethel 81-69 Sunday.

Olmscheid, the conference's top scorer, averaged nearly 25 points in three playoff victories for the fourth-seeded Auggies (21-7), who improved to 13-2 away from home. Kevin McKiernan added 23 points on 7-for-9 shooting from three-point range, and Augsburg shot 55.8 percent from the floor and 52 percent on three-pointers.

Jack Jenson scored 16 points for the Royals (21-7), the tournament's No. 3 seed.

The NCAA will reveal its men's and women's D-III tournament fields Monday.

NSIC women

Sioux Falls 59, Minnesota State Moorhead 56: Mariah Szymanski made a layup with 8 seconds left and the Cougars (16-12) beat the Dragons (23-5) in the NSIC tournament quarterfinals in Sioux Falls for the second year in a row. Sioux Falls scored the final eight points.

Concordia (St. Paul) 80, Wayne State (Neb.) 70: The Golden Bears (13-17) are in the NSIC semifinals for the first time in four years after beating the Wildcats (25-7) for their sixth consecutive victory.

Winona State 57, Northern State 44: Allie Pickrain had 24 points and the Warriors (16-12) beat the Wolves (25-5).

Augustana 81, Minnesota State Mankato 53: The Vikings (25-3) were the only higher seed to win in the quarterfinals, routing the Mavericks (13-17).

