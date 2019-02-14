A new auditor’s report found that, despite years of work at a high cost to taxpayers, state agencies failed to take steps necessary to ensure they were creating a successful system for handling vehicle registration and driver’s license requests.

The Legislative Auditor’s Office released a review Thursday that delved into the problems behind the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System (MNLARS).

“We identified many reasons that MNLARS fell short of expectations,” an introduction to the report states. “Some were technical — for example, related to coding or testing standards. Some were nontechnical — for example, related to who was included or excluded in the project decisionmaking process.”

The state launched the computer system to process vehicle tabs, plates, licenses and other requests in 2017. Since then, issues with the system have resulted in prolonged waits for customers and headaches for workers who handle the requests. Over the past decade, state spending on the system has topped $100 million, the review states.

Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles’ office has been conducting a number of MNLARS-related reviews, including the new report on what went wrong with the system and a broad evaluation of Minnesota IT Services, the state agency that manages it.

Minnesota IT Services and the Department of Public Safety were responsible for the MNLARS roll out. The two agencies took up the project after a private vendor, Hewlett-Packard, failed to create a system that met what the state was after.

Neither state agency had a sufficient number of employees working on MNLARS, Nobles’ staff found.

The Department of Public Safety did not properly revise its business practices before taking on MNLARS, the report states. The IT agency, meanwhile, lacked the policies and procedures to oversee development of the software and ensure they could provide assistance to the Department of Public Safety. Project leaders also did not enforce proper practices for developing code and failed to sufficiently test software.

The review also found officials overseeing the system left some stakeholders out of the process and their decisionmaking was not transparent, despite staff raising concerns about a lack of transparency.

Minnesota IT Services has continued to update MNLARS since 2017, adding capabilities and reducing issues for the deputy registrars who use the system to process customers’ requests.

The latest update came on Sunday and included a long-awaited fix: People can transfer specialty license plates between cars. Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. John Jasinski, a Republican from Faribault, planned to travel to Jasinski’s hometown Thursday morning to test the system by transferring the senator’s specialty plates.

“It may be bad,” Walz said of the auditor’s report at an event Wednesday at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. “But I view it as a gold opportunity, [based on] what they put out, to fix those deficiencies.”

There is still a long way to go for the system to have the full functionality the state is aiming for, and the IT services agency has run out of funding to keep adding improvements.

Walz recently asked for $15.7 million to continue work on the project. But with the succession of fixes already costing tens of millions, and many legislators are wary of spending more on MNLARS.

A Legislative Audit Commission, which includes a bipartisan group of House and Senate members, will discuss the auditor’s report Thursday evening.