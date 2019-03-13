An audit of Minnesota’s child-care assistance program has found no evidence to substantiate a former state worker’s allegation that $100 million was lost to fraud, or that some of the money was funneled to terrorist organizations in Somalia.

The report from the Office of Legislative Auditor — an independent arm of the Legislature — did conclude that the level of fraud in the $254 million Child Care Assistance Program is likely higher than the $5 million or $6 million that has been proven by prosecutors. The report, released Wednesday morning, also found a “serious rift” between the program’s internal investigators and the inspector general at the state Department of Human Services, which administers the program.

Lawmakers called for the audit after an incendiary 2018 Fox 9 report alleged that as much as $100 million was lost to fraud, with money possibly being diverted to terrorist networks in east Africa.

Auditors also reported they “could not substantiate the allegation that individuals in Minnesota sent CCAP fraud money to a foreign country where a terrorist organization obtained and used the money.”

Finally, the report questions the credibility of the former government worker who made the allegations, Scott Stillman.

In response to the original fraud allegations, DHS contracted with an independent firm to analyze the program and evaluate the operations of its fraud unit, and to make recommendations for improvements. Gov. Tim Walz’s budget also includes a number of proposals to strengthen integrity in the Child Care Assistance Program.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Human Services Commissioner Tony Lourey said: “Fraud is unacceptable. While the [review] found no credible evidence to support allegations of fraud in excess of $100 million annually, or that CCAP funds are going overseas to support terrorist activities, any misuse of taxpayer dollars will not be tolerated. We recognize we have a great deal of work to do to better prevent, detect, and investigate fraud.”

Lourey added that his department is developing a more “data-driven” approach to monitoring the program so that “investigations are based on valid and objective data, limiting the potential influence of implicit bias in decisions.”