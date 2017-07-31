An ATV operator crashed north of Little Falls, Minn., and was killed, authorities said Monday.
The wreck occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday on Haven Road near 203rd Street, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Bateman, 30, of Little Falls, was thrown from his ATV after he hit a driveway approach, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Bateman was not wearing a helmet, the Sheriff’s Office added.
