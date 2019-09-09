Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in the death of a man who died after crashing his ATV in Linwood Township Sunday afternoon.

The 35-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was heading west in the 6800 block of 224th Ave. NE. about 5:15 p.m. when he left the road at the end of a cul-de-sac and struck a tree, said Lt. Andy Knotz of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies who arrived on the scene provided aid to the man who later died of his injuries, Knotz said.

The ATV driver was not wearing a helmet and “alcohol may be a contributing factor,” Knotz said.

The crash remains under investigation.