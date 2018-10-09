An all-terrain vehicle crash on a central Minnesota trail left the passenger dead and the driver charged with criminal vehicular operation.

The rollover occurred about 8:15 p.m. Saturday on the Soo-Line Trail in Pierz Township, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Karla Scheel, 37, of Rice, Minn., was pinned under the ATV along the trail just west of 280th Avenue, and emergency responders declared her dead at the scene.

An online fundraising campaign has been started to help her husband and seven children ages 3 to 17 with funeral and other expenses.

Eric Scholl, 45, of Royalton, Minn., was arrested and suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. He was charged Monday and has a court appearance scheduled for midday Tuesday.