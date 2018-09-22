– The Twins’ final road series is this weekend, and it means this is also their final chance to indulge in a season-long habit: giving up walkoff home runs.

They weren’t going to miss this opportunity.

Khris Davis blasted a cutter from Matt Magill over the center field wall Friday night, his MLB-leading 45th home run and second of the night, to give the Athletics a 7-6 victory over the Twins in 10 innings.

It was the team-record 10th walkoff homer the Twins have allowed this season, and the second on this road trip, following Salvador Perez’s grand slam off Trevor Hildenberger in Kansas City exactly one week earlier. And it was the second walkoff that Magill has given up in 2018, having been victimized by Seattle’s Mike Zunino in May. The Twins have lost 14 games in walkoff fashion, one away from the franchise record of 15, set in 1964, with two road games left.

The big blast was critical to the A’s, who remained 1½ games behind the Yankees for home-field advantage in their inevitable wild-card playoff game once the season ends.

Jose Berrios pitched into the sixth inning and struck out eight, but for the eighth consecutive game, he walked away without a victory. He probably didn’t deserve one anyway, considering the A’s scored in four of his six innings. Berrios whiffed the first two batters of the game, but then walked Jed Lowrie, a bad mistake considering Davis was on deck. Sure enough, Davis launched a fastball off the wall beyond the center-field fence, his 44th homer of the season.

Berrios also allowed the A’s to add to their lead on sacrifice flies by Jonathan Lucroy in the second inning and Marcus Semien in the fourth. He allowed just four hits but three walks in his 5⅔ innings.

The Twins staged one of their biggest rallies of the season in the top of the sixth, swamping the Athletics’ 4-0 lead with six runs. After a leadoff double by Jake Cave off A’s reliever Lou Trivino, Robbie Grossman cracked Trivino’s first pitch to him — a 97-mph fastball right down the middle — into the right-field seats, his first home run since July 2, 184 plate appearances ago.

The homer seemed to ignite the Twins, because Max Kepler and Tyler Austin followed with singles, driving Trivino from the game, and Ehire Adrianza doubled a run home against Shawn Kelley. Two straight batters lifted shallow fly balls to A’s right fielder Stephen Piscotty, and Austin had to hold on third base. But after an intentional walk to Joe Mauer loaded the bases, Jorge Polanco drove a 2-2 fastball to the center field wall, bringing home all three runners to stake the Twins to a 6-4 lead.

It didn’t last long. Berrios walked Piscotty to open the bottom of the inning, but after back-to-back strikeouts, his pitch count reached 104, and manager Paul Molitor replaced Berrios with lefthander Gabriel Moya to face pinch-hitter Matt Canha. Moya got two quick strikes, but on 2-2 he left a low changeup in the middle of the plate. Canha golfed it beyond the left-field wall, tying the score and extending Berrios’ winless streak.