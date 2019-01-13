Churchgoers at two Catholic parishes at the center of Jayme Closs’ life celebrated her homecoming Sunday morning in western Wisconsin, with many calling her return a miracle — a testament to the power of faith.

At St. Joseph’s Church in Barron and at St. Peter’s Church in neighboring Cameron, dozens of churchgoers gathered in the same spaces where they had prayed for nearly three months for the safe return of the 13-year old girl.

“We are overjoyed and we couldn’t be happier. It’s a miracle and it’s wonderful,” said Mary Haas at St. Joseph’s as she took down Christmas decorations after mass. “We prayed and prayed and prayed.”

At St. Peter’s, Larry Leff said the teen’s return showed everyone the power of God. “It’s a great day up in our area. God answered all our prayers,” Leff said, adding that he was “tingly” walking into church.

While the priest who normally serves the cluster of parishes in western Wisconsin was out of the country, the visiting priest took time out of his homily to praise the community’s response to the tragedy.

“You have shown to the whole world the value of human life in your searches for that one child,” said Rev. Victor Karls.

The man suspected of kidnapping Closs and killing her parents at their home last October will appear in Barron County Circuit Court at 3:30 p.m. Monday to face charges of kidnapping and first-degree intentional homicide.

Jake T. Patterson was arrested late Thursday afternoon after Jayme escaped from his remote cabin near Gordon, Wis., about an hour north of her family home in Barron. She approached a woman walking a dog to ask for help and the two went to the home of a neighbor, who called 911. Jayme told the residents, and later police, that Patterson had hidden her in his home for the 88 days she was missing, concealing her whenever anyone else visited his home.

Investigators believe Patterson shot open the door of the Closs home, gunned down Denise and James Closs and then abducted Jayme in the early-morning hours of Oct. 15. They said they found a gun in Patterson’s home “consistent” with the one used in the crime, but are awaiting lab analysis to confirm that it’s the same weapon. Other weapons also were found in Patterson’s home.

For months, investigators checked thousands of leads, searched ditches and farm fields alongside hundreds of volunteers, sent out national pleas for help, and encouraged the Barron community to hold out hope that Jayme would be found alive.

So far, investigators haven’t been able to say why Patterson, a lifelong resident of Gordon, would have targeted Jayme. They haven’t found any connection — either personal or on social media — to the girl or her family.

James and Denise Closs had worked at the Jennie-O Turkey Store in Barron for 27 years. Three years ago, Patterson was hired there but quit the next day, saying he was moving from the area, according to Steve Lykken, Jennie-O Turkey Store president. “He has not been employed with Jennie-O since then,” Lykken said in a written statement.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Patterson has no criminal history in Wisconsin or the Gordon area and “was not on our radar.” Patterson does have ties to Barron, Fitzgerald said, but he did not provide details.

A day after her escape, Jayme was released from a Duluth hospital and returned to the Barron home of her aunt, Jennifer Smith. In the two days since, Smith has posted photos of a smiling Jayme on the “Healing for Jayme Closs” Facebook page.