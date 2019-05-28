A wrong-way driver near Bemidji caused a head-on crash that left at least one person dead, authorities said Tuesday.
The collision occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Monday on Hwy. 2 in southern Beltrami County, according to the State Patrol.
The patrol has yet to say how many among three people in the two vehicles were killed. Identities of the vehicle occupants also have yet to be released.
A 73-year-old woman from Bemidji was traveling east on the westbound side of Hwy. 2 and struck a car head-on, the patrol said.
Also in the wrong-way vehicle was an 82-year-old man from Bemidji. A 21-year-old woman from Fosston, Minn., was alone in the other car, according to the patrol.
