At least one man died in a shootout on St. Paul’s East Side Saturday night, continuing a deadly stretch in the city that now has seen four homicides this week alone.

A second man was also shot and was taken to Regions Hospital, poilce said. His condition was unknown.

The gunfire erupted around 5:30 p.m. on the corner of E. Maryland Avenue and Hazelwood Street, police said in a tweet.

The four homicides this week raise the city’s total to 29 this year, a pace not seen in at least a decade. The violence is now on pace to exceed the city’s worst year on record — 34 homicides in 1992.

