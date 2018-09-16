At least one person died Sunday afternoon when a silver SUV spun off eastbound Interstate 94 and onto the side of the interstate near West Broadway Av. in Minneapolis.

It wasn’t clear whether other people had been in the car. The State Patrol said it would release more information later Sunday.

The crumpled vehicle sat on the grassy area on the side of the interstate, a couple hundred feet from the West Broadway Av. overpass and the on-ramp to I-94. The vehicle apparently hit a tree, which lay nearby. A pink spray-painted line marked the path of the vehicle as it left the road.

A firefighter said he had been called to retrieve the black box from the SUV.

Between 50 and a hundred people, along with a rotating line of cars, stood gawking along the off ramp and the West Broadway Av. overpass.

Teresa Hernandez was on her way to northeast Minneapolis with her four children when she pulled over to see what was going on. She said sadness over the loss of life had prompted her to stop.

As she headed to Taco Bell, Cameron Terrell felt compelled to stop because of all the “commotion, chaos.”

“We saw everybody line up and we came over to see, because we’ve got a lot of family members over here [in north Minneapolis],” Terrell said.