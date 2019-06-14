Many healthy women in their late 70s lace up their walking shoes or hiking boots to stay active. But not Suzelle Poole. Six days a week, the willowy 78-year-old Dallas ballet instructor laces up her pointe shoes and teaches classical ballet, as she’s done for decades.

Madame Poole, as her students call her, also regularly performs on pointe throughout the Dallas area as a guest artist with local dance companies. And she dances at retirement communities and assisted-living centers along with her students.

“People in care centers can relate to me because I’m about the same age,” Poole said. “I hope to get them interested in exercise. Plus, I enjoy showing them that it’s never too late to do something you love.”

Poole recently performed at a Flamenco Dallas recital donning a white tutu and a tiara for her solo interpretation of the “Dying Swan,” featuring music by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Ballet has always seemed as natural to her as breathing, she said, beginning with the first day she took lessons at age 7 in London, where she was born.

“I loved it from the start,” she said. “And when my parents took me to watch the legendary Margot Fonteyn in a ballet, I just knew it was something I wanted to be a part of forever.”

Because 30 is the average age for most dancers to retire, Poole thought she would be lucky to continue performing into her late 20s.

Nobody was more surprised than she was when she continued to pirouette into her 40s, 50s and beyond. She was the subject of a TEDx Talk earlier this year called “Dancing Beyond All Limits.”

“I didn’t set out to be dancing en pointe in my 70s,” she said, “but I’m certainly happy that it turned out that way.”

She said that at 5-foot-2, she wasn’t the right build to become a prima ballerina, but she had strength on her side.

“I have strong feet, strong knees and a very strong back.”

When Poole was born in London in 1941, World War II was in full swing. Her father, George Englesmith, an architect, designed buildings to replace those that had been bombed during late-night German air raids.

The day after her mother, Lydia, a French linguist, brought her home, the hospital was bombed, said Poole, who grew up with one younger brother. Poole and her family escaped harm.

“I’ve been very lucky, because other than a small operation on my neck when I was 2, I haven’t been in a hospital since,” she said. “I’m so grateful to have had a healthy life. In part, I owe that to ballet.”

After performing throughout Great Britain as a young woman and dancing professionally in Canada, Poole traveled with her husband, Jonathan, to Germany and South Africa, where he worked as an opera singer and she became a ballet teacher. And for nine years, she prepared children for the Moscow Ballet’s “Nutcracker.”

When the couple settled in Texas with Jonathan’s two children from an earlier marriage, Poole continued to dance, first as a soloist for the Houston Ballet, then in Dallas, where for the past 15 years she has taught at the Royale Ballet Dance Academy.

“Every day, she is at the barre, going through the rituals,” said Angela Sham, director and owner of the ballet school. “She has a joy of life that is contagious. We are all inspired by her and respect her.”