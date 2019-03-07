

There's no need to figure out how to keep up with the Twins-Red Sox game today - because it's being televised by ESPN.

In fact, ESPN is making this game one of its "all access," specials. Tim Kurkjian rode over to jetBlue Park with Kohl Stewart, who is starting for the Twins today. I'm sure that was an entertaining conversation because Stewart is a pretty good talker.

Mookie Betts will wear a microphone during the game for the Red Sox. The Twins will have a player mic'd up too. Guess who?

You guess Rocco Baldelli? Wrong.

You guess Jake Cave? Wrong.

If you guess Willians Astudillo, you are correct.

Astudillo, who has become the least-accomplished fan favorite in Twins history, will wear a microphone during today's game. ESPN's Eduardo Perez will interview him and translate for people like me who took French in high school instead of Spanish.

Stewart is facing a Dustin Pedroia-led Red Sox lineup that has many of their big boppers. A good test for the righthander.

There were no camp cuts announced today, but the first wave of cart rides to the minor league side of the complex should be coming up in the next couple of days.

Twins

Willians Astudillo, C

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

C.J. Cron, 1B

Jake Cave, LF

Ronald Torreyes, SS

Lucas Duda, DH

LaMonte Wade, CF

Adam Rosales, 3B

Luke Raley, RF

Kohl Stewart, RHP



Red Sox

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley, Jr.

Brock Holt, LF

Blake Swihart, C



Brian Johnson, C