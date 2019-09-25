– Only two exhibition games remain, opening-day rosters are due Tuesday and the Wild’s regular season starts in a week.

In other words, time is running out to make an impression at training camp.

And while many of the forward lines and defensive pairings are starting to solidify, the Wild is still evaluating a handful of players vying for an opportunity as the team wrapped up its three-day summit in the Rocky Mountains and headed for Dallas to take on the Stars on Thursday.

“We wanted to bring guys that were going to be either call-ups or on our team,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “We want everybody here to feel part of it.”

Here’s a look at five players on the roster bubble.

Defenseman Louie Belpedio

His last appearance Sunday was arguably Belpedio’s best of the preseason. Not only did he score in the 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche, but the right shot skated with much more poise and awareness.

Belpedio’s audition continues amid uncertainty with the blue line.

The Wild sent Greg Pateryn home after Pateryn’s nagging lower-body injury wasn’t improving. He’ll get evaluated by team doctors, and it’s unclear if Pateryn will get in any preseason action; the final tune-up is Sunday at Xcel Energy Center against the Jets.

Brad Hunt, who missed practice Tuesday because of back spasms, did skate Wednesday.

“I wanted to have the goal of making the team out of training camp,” Belpedio said. “As of right now, I think I’m doing pretty much everything I can to give myself that opportunity.”

Forward Gerald Mayhew

The leading goal-scoring leader in Iowa last season with 27, Mayhew showcased his nose for the net in last Sunday’s game when he was the only Wild player to convert in the shootout.

Boudreau has praised Mayhew’s energy, and the work ethic Mayhew displays every time he’s on the ice has been extremely noticeable.

Defenseman Carson Soucy

Initially, the 6-foot-5 Soucy wasn’t supposed to accompany the Wild to Colorado but his play merited the invite.

Through three exhibition games, he’s looked comfortable in his own end — flexing his size and reach.

“I just want to be sound defensively and help move the puck up the ice when we can,” Soucy said. “[I can] still work on being a little more physical, but that comes with more confidence, too.”

Forward Drew Stafford

In camp on a professional tryout, Stafford has looked as advertised: a veteran who has experience in a support role.

While winger Kevin Fiala was awaiting a work visa, Stafford worked with winger Jason Zucker and center Eric Staal. But once Fiala joined practice this week, Stafford slid down the depth chart to the fifth line.

At this point, it’s unclear how many forward spots are up for grabs since Boudreau isn’t sure how many extras the Wild plans to carry.

Forward Nico Sturm

After turning pro in the spring, Sturm was expected to push for a roster spot and that’s exactly what he’s done.

He scored in his first game of the preseason in a 4-1 loss to the Jets Sept. 18 and added an assist last Saturday in the 4-3 win over the Avalanche, but the center has also been used on the penalty kill.

Whether or not he makes the team could ultimately come down to what’s better for his development: a significant role in the minors or limited minutes in the NHL.

“That’s going to be part of my ice time that I will get in the NHL is up the middle on the third and fourth line and play on the penalty kill,” Sturm said. “If I only play 11 or 12 minutes every night, it’s gotta be the 12 hardest minutes on the team. So that’s just what I try to focus on.”