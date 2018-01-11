Light snow has made its way into the metro area where the temperature has dropped 21 degrees in seven hours, causing moisture from overnight drizzle to freeze on the pavement.

Problems were much worse over northern Minnesota where up to 6 inches of snow has fallen and strong winds have created blizzard conditions in the Red River Valley. In southeastern Minnesota, ice- and snow-covered roads were making travel difficult.

In the metro area, mainline roads at 6 a.m. were mainly wet as MnDOT pre-treated highways ahead of the temperature free fall that has caused lesser-traveled roads and sidewalks to glaze over.

“I’ve seen generous portions of chemicals and salt,” said cabdriver Chey Eisenman, who has picked up fares in Roseville, Bloomington, Inver Grove Heights and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday morning. “I’m giving my cab a salt facial. I’ve never seen the roads more pre-treated than I have this morning. If the roads had not been pre-treated, we’d be in trouble.”

Along with MnDOT, Hennepin County had 71 plows out Thursday morning to put down anti-icing materials.

Few crashes and spinouts were reported across the metro as of 6:30 a.m., but the National Weather Service was advising drivers to take it slow and allow extra time and following distance.

A pickup with a plow was gearing up for action as snow began falling Thursday morning near Broadway Ave. and I-94 in Minneapolis.

“Don’t let your guard down. It is very slick out there,” the weather service said.

The temperature free fall — from 37 degrees at midnight to 16 degrees at 7 a.m. — comes as one round of snow moves across southern Minnesota and another across northern Minnesota.

Slick conditions caused two semitrailer trucks to jackknife on I-35 near Albert Lea early Thursday. Roads were partly or completely covered with ice in an area from Albert Lea to Austin to near Rochester, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Treacherous conditions led several school districts to delay the start of classes Thursday. Among them were Alden Conger, Redwood Falls, Hill City and Chisago Lakes. Others such as Lyle, Byron, Pine Island, Rochester and Winona canceled school.

To the north, MnDOT was advising no travel in northwestern Minnesota due to blowing and drifting snow causing reduced visibility. In North Dakota, the transportation department closed I-29 between Fargo and Grand Forks. A blizzard warning was in effect for counties on both sides of the Red River in Minnesota and North Dakota from Fargo and Moorhead north to the Canadian border, the weather service said.

Road conditions were deteriorating across northern Minnesota from Bemidji to International Falls to the Arrowhead region in northeastern Minnesota. Early snow totals included 3 inches at International Falls, Alexandria and Embarass, 5 inches in Coleraine, and 6 inches in Chisholm.

An inch or two of snow is possible in the Twin Cities Thursday morning, where a weather advisory remains in effect until noon. Temperatures were expected to drop into the single digits above zero by early afternoon and 6 degrees below zero by evening. Windchills will be even lower, the weather service said.