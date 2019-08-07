Hundreds of gun control activists are expected to rally on the Minnesota State Capitol steps Wednesday evening to demand that lawmakers “do something” to curb violence in the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

The 7 p.m. rally, which will feature several speakers who favor increased gun control, will come a few hours after President Donald Trump met with the victims of last weekend’s massacres, suggesting that momentum could be building among Republicans in Congress and some states to take a fresh look at gun laws.

Trump told reporters that there’s “a very strong appetite for background checks,” an idea he has mentioned before, but never actively pushed. Meanwhile Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, spoke out Tuesday in favor of “red flag” laws that make it easier for police to seize firearms from people deemed dangerous.

But four days after the back-to-back shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is to address the crowd at the Capitol, expressed his frustration earlier Wednesday at the Capitol that there have been few cracks in the GOP’s long-standing opposition to new gun restrictions in Minnesota.

Walz noted that in addition to Trump, Republican leaders in Florida, Ohio and other states have supported versions of expanded background checks and red flag laws.

“There is one island of resistance, and that is the Minnesota Republican Senate, on having a conversation,” Walz said.

Walz also said his “patience is running thin” when it comes to lawmakers demonizing people with mental health issues by focusing on them in the aftermath of a shooting.

“That’s a copout,” he said. “Other nations have the same amount of mental health issues as we have, all of the rest of the variables are constant except for one. The proliferation of guns, especially those that are high-capacity.”

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said earlier this week that most gun sales are already subject to background checks, and that expanding them to private sales would not solve the problem of gun violence.

Gazelka did not address red flag laws, but at least one other GOP state senator said Wednesday that Republicans might take a look at some version of red flag legislation, which appears to be less controversial than gun control proposals like universal background checks or bans on so-called assault weapons.

None of the three Republicans in Minnesota’s congressional delegation responded to requests for comment on Trump’s remarks Wednesday.

Walz said he doesn’t plan to call a special session and have lawmakers vote on the background check and red flag gun bills this fall. Those measures passed the Democratic-dominated House last session, but did not get hearings in the Republican majority Senate.

“The executive branch needs to be very judicious in how they exercise unilateral power, because I think you want to build a coalition, both to make it last in statutory law but also to have people involved,” Walz said.

He added that past governors have cautioned him against holding an open-ended special session unless there’s “an end game in sight.”

The bills that Walz and House Democrats want to take up would not prevent all mass shootings, Walz emphasized, but he said if they save one life the changes are worth it.

The desire for change on gun regulations exists across the state, from Winona to Worthington, Walz said, and is not limited to the suburbs and Twin Cities. The governor noted that he is a veteran and a lifelong hunter and understands the culture around exercising Second Amendment rights.

“But I understand very clearly that there’s absolutely no reason why some of these weapons need to be in the hands of folks on the streets,” he said.

Gun safety activists increasingly believe that the plague of random shootings in America is moving public opinion. Nine out of 10 Minnesota voters favored mandatory criminal background checks on all gun sales, including those sold privately and at gun shows, according to a Star Tribune Minnesota Poll conducted last year.

Minnesota Republicans, however, did not appear inclined to make any moves as the nation recoiled from a pair of shootings that left at least 31 people dead.

“I don’t think the Republican caucus is opposed to anything that will actually make a difference,” said Sen. Andrew Lang, R-Olivia. “The two bills proposed last year wouldn’t have had any effect on either the Ohio shooter or realistically the El Paso shooter, because both of these guys would have passed a background check.”

Lang said “absolutely” that the Senate GOP is still united in opposition to the two bills championed by DFL and gun safety proponents.

But he said Senate Republicans might consider another version of a red flag law.

The Legislature is going to have to hold hearings on how to prevent shootings when the regular session starts in February, Lang said. But he said his fear is that, “We’re going to do a lot of work and not get the results we want.”

Lang urged caution in treading on gun rights while responding to the plague of mass shootings. “It’s case studies, so how do we learn from those?” he said. “Do we change policy on a statewide level or a federal level? It’s a big step to do that and when it’s this close to a constitutional right, I want to do it correctly.”

Lang said he agrees with Walz that a shooter’s mental health should not be the focal point. But he said it’s a piece of the conversation when looking at preventing future shootings. “We would be doing an injustice not to include it in the conversation” Lang said.

Recent rampages have left people across the nation on edge. Frantic pedestrians rushed to escape Times Square on Tuesday evening after mistaking the sound of a motorcycle backfiring for gunshots in the crowd. Broadway shows were forced to a halt people pounded on theater doors to find a place to hide. “You hear a noise, you run. That’s the state of this nation. We’re petrified,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In the Twin Cities, some celebrating National Night Out expressed anxiety about bringing their children to public places with large crowds. “I don’t want them to miss out on stuff because I’m living kind of scared,” Ashlei Berry told the Star Tribune. Others said they refuse to live in constant fear.