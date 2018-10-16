Jason Seffl walked out of Stillwater prison in June and straight into FreedomWorks, a faith-based nonprofit that runs a Minneapolis home and support services for men like him.

After 16 years in and out of prison for theft, robbery and drugs he is reinventing himself: Running his own restaurant ventilation cleaning company, volunteering in the community and paying rent to FreedomWorks for a place to live.

“They were willing to give me a chance and accepted me right from Stillwater,” Seffl, 39, said. “It’s giving me a chance to become the man I need to be.”

Hundreds of Minnesotans leave prison each year, anxious to restart their lives, but then struggle to find housing or employment, thanks to their criminal records. FreedomWorks is one of many nonprofits that aims to help with the transition — and it’s expanding from a 15-bed building it recently sold in north Minneapolis to a remodeled nursing home campus that could one day serve as many as 180 men and women. But even as there’s growing community and political awareness that offenders often need some extra help, providing those services isn’t always easy or welcome next door.

Some neighbors in north Minneapolis are pushing back against FreedomWorks’ proposal, worried the new campus could concentrate too many men with criminal pasts in an area already struggling with crime. Their comments resonated with the Minneapolis Planning Commission, which postponed granting the permit FreedomWorks need to start moving men into the new building.

“I am supportive of reducing recidivism and I am also supportive of making sure ex-offenders have a places to live,” neighbor and former Minneapolis City Council Member Natalie Johnson Lee said at the commission meeting. “What I am not in support of is the heavy concentration and the benevolency that north Minneapolis has to continue to have when these projects should be dispersed throughout the community.”

The new FreedomWorks campus, at the Emerson and 30th Av. N. will serve people leaving prison, veterans and others at the risk of homelessness. FreedomWorks Executive Director George Lang said the re-entry program for men leaving prison will be capped at 30. Lang admits they haven’t done a good job sharing their story with the neighbors, and they’re hosting an open house and food drive on Oct. 18 to make amends.

Larger national debate

Neighbors’ mixed feelings over FreedomWorks’ expansion are indicative of the larger national debate over crime, punishment and the consequences of having the highest per capita incarceration rate in the world. There are 2.3 million people locked up in American prisons and an additional 4.5 million either on probation or parole, according to the nonprofit Prison Policy Initiative in Northampton, Mass.

Electronic records mean there’s no hiding past mistakes. “Zero tolerance” policies for criminal histories when it comes to housing and jobs is turning offenses into life sentences, said Gina Evans, vice president of the Minnesota Second Chance Coalition.

“In a job market with only a 2 percent unemployment rate, people are having a hard time finding work because people won’t give them a second chance,” said Evans, community outreach director at Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge.

The coalition, made up of dozens of nonprofit member organizations and individuals, advocate for laws and policies that create “meaningful opportunities to live, work, and grow as people after serving their debts to society.”

“It’s our duty to help these people out and get them a place where they can fully participate in society and reach their full potential,” said Pete Sutter, president of the coalition and a project supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Later this month, Hamline Center for Justice and Law and the Minnesota Second Chance Coalition will co-host a first-ever conference called Collateral Consequences: Life After Incarceration. One of its speakers is Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, who said issues around criminal justice reform and resources after release have started to gain bipartisan support.

He’s supported several initiatives to provide more treatment and training for people in and after prison, including the new “Ban the Box” law that prevents employers from asking about criminal history on the initial job application. He said support for this kind of reform is growing in both parties — and he understands the fear and frustration of neighbors.

“If we don’t have areas to train, treat and heal people, that just means those individuals are going without those services, but are most likely still in your community,” Zerwas said. “That is the less desirable alternative.”

‘There is real concern’

FreedomWorks bought the vacant nursing home and attached assisted living facility on Emerson Av. N. for $2.5 million. Crews have removed piles of old medical equipment, soiled mattresses and debris, and refreshed the building as studio and one-bedroom apartments with shared common space. Residents will be expected to pay about $400 a month in rent as they work through the 6- to 12-month re-entry program.

But neighbors say the plans caught them off guard.

“They never told us who they were or what they planned to do with the property,” said Diana Hawkins, executive director of the Hawthorne Neighborhood Council, which is across the street form the campus. “It is still not clear … There is a real concern.”

Leaders of FreedomWorks, which was founded in 2003 by men leading Bible study at Lino Lakes prison, said they’re serious about their mission — and have almost 15 years experience after operating the smaller facility they sold on Penn Avenue N.

“God has repurposed these men,” said Lang, who also has a prison record, for offenses including drugs and illegal possession of a gun.

Eventually, he said, FreedomWorks would like to create a building maintenance apprenticeship program and a culinary program at the campus industrial kitchen. They already have weekly fellowship meetings and counseling.

“What FreedomWorks is doing — having everything under one roof — is [the] best-case scenario for clients coming into he community,” said Evans, of Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge.

Melvin Broom, 50, who arrived at FreedomWorks in September 2016 after serving time for a felony assault admits he was initially skeptical of transitional housing and surprised by FreedomWorks, which requires structure and accountability, but also treats men with dignity.

“This place has been a blessing in my life,” said Broom, who now works as the nonprofit’s assistant housing manager. “It’s not a flop house.”

Still, he knows neighbors are wary.

“I get it,” Broom said. “I understand completely, but when they’ve seen the program and been around the people in the program, their minds will be changed.”