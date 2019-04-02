As several dozen prospective jurors in the murder trial of Mohamed Noor filed into court for the first time Monday, Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance assured them that their identities would not be revealed publicy, to protect their privacy and shield them from unwanted media scrutiny.

Their names and addresses would only be known to the prosecution and Noor’s defense team, she told them, and they were under strict orders not to share them with anyone.

In the meantime, those attorneys were almost certainly running background checks on them to predict whether they will make a good juror.

Monday marked the first day of trial for Noor — the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond in a south Minneapolis alley two summers ago — as lawyers for both sides started the process of winnowing down the jury pool of about 75 people to 16 jurors and alternates. On Monday they were given questionnaires which ranged in subject from their parents’ occupations to their interactions with police. The pool of prospective jurors consists of 50 men and 25 women — 15 of them people of color.

At a final pretrial hearing Friday, attorneys for both sides promised to exchange all “intelligence” they had gathered on prospective jurors.

St. Paul attorney Stephen Laitinen said that in today’s increasingly connected world the practice has become almost automatic when picking a jury, with lawyers mining potential jurors’ online histories, for insight into their values and thinking.

“What we key into is recent life-changing events, for jurors: a bankruptcy, a divorce, a loved one passing away,” said Laitinen, a partner at the St. Paul-based law firm Larson King. “Because that tends to drive jurors’ perceptions about an upcoming trial.”

Cases involving police officers accused of misconduct are no exception, he says.

“What you’re going to be looking to see one way or the other is what is the person’s attitudes about government, and oversight and law and order and freedom, and policy brutality, and you’ll be looking at social media for things of that nature.”

In recent days, Quaintance has limited media and public access to the closely-watched trial, reasoning that the jury pool mustn’t be tainted. Calls seeking comment from the county attorney’s office and Noor’s defense team were immediately returned on Tuesday.

Most people would probably be surprised by how much information a simple internet search can turn up, according to Tom Jaeb, president of the Heartland Investigative Group. Letters to the editors, campaign contribution data and Facebook postings form a potential trove of information about would-be jurors for lawyers searching for any hint of bias that could influence jurors’ decisionmaking during trial.

“What kind of income bracket are they in, what are their hobbies, what are their political affiliations, and do they have a connection to that industry, so for example if they worked for 20 years for Medtronic, that would be of interest to the attorneys,” said Jaeb, whose firm counts jury consultants among its clients. “Criminal record history, lawsuits, anything else in the media, anything else just on Google in general — maybe there would be some databases that we tap into.”

His investigators might run a potential jurors’ name through a public database, or scour open social media accounts for information people posted about themselves, but avoid deceptive tactics such as “friending” a juror on Facebook. In most cases, sensitive information like a person’s credit history, are off-limits, he says.

The scope of most background checks depends on how much time lawyers have to prepare; jury pool lists are typically turned over about a day or two before trial, he says.

“I would guess there are some companies that do this for 50 bucks a juror and I would guess there are some that would be $500,” Jaeb said.

Some attorneys or law firms hire private investigators to check out prospective jurors — or to verify answers given during voir dire or on juror questionnaires — he says, calling it a “growing cottage industry.”

While the American Bar Association has ruled that running online background checks on prospective jurists does not cross any ethical lines, courts in several states have gone back and forth in recent years over whether such online sleuthing violates jurors’ privacy.

Social media postings deemed inappropriate have gotten jurors thrown out of court and, in rare cases, resulted in a mistrial.

Earlier this year, a juror in New York was dismissed from the trial of a man accused of strangling a woman, after the juror posted on her Facebook that she was “[s]itting on the jury laughing my a — off.” And in 2008, a British woman was kicked off a jury after it was revealed that she’d polled her social media followers to help her decide the defendants’ guilt.