Is the Vikings defense fixed?

Since the debacle in Los Angeles, the Vikings defense has sprinted into the bye week allowing an average of 16 points through a five-game stretch (4-1).

The defensive approach has been the biggest difference, according to coach Mike Zimmer, since surrendering 556 yards and 38 points to the Rams — both career low points in Zimmer's 4½-year tenure with the Vikings.

"We were getting a lot of scheme things, because we're good at what we did," Zimmer said. "People are copying it and there's a lot of teams now playing a style of defense similar to us, and now all these offenses are attacking these defenses pretty much the same way. So we've had to adjust and change coverages."

Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter took a couple pages out of Rams coach Sean McVay's playbook, but failed to capitalize on similar-to-exact concepts in the Vikings' 24-9 victory on Sunday.

ANDREW KRAMMER