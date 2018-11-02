THE Traveler: Mike Pelzel of Lakeville.

The scene: Sailboats dot Boston Harbor amid the muted colors of sunrise, with fog rising from the water. "What struck me about this shot is how peaceful and tranquil the scene was, but at the same time there was a vibrant city coming to life just behind me. People were out walking dogs, buses were running, and construction crews were getting set up for the day," Pelzel wrote in an e-mail.

The Destination: "Boston is a very walkable city," wrote Pelzel, who visited the Massachusetts capital on a family vacation in July. "You can cover the Financial District, Seaport, Little Italy [known as the North End] and Chinatown all in a morning." The city is one of the oldest in the United States — it was founded in 1630 — and that helps account for its compactness. It grew up when most people got around on foot or by horse.

Getting the shot: Upon waking early, Pelzel decided to wander around the city. He was walking along the waterfront — a series of wharves lined with walkways — when the moored sailboats caught his eye. The photograph was taken with an iPhone 8+.

