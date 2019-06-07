A decade after the financial crisis that spawned the Great Recession, the banking industry’s reputation remains below pre-crisis levels.

However, innovation and improved customer service result in fairly high satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Big banks have gotten bigger. Scale and technology innovation, such as online banking, have been drivers.

In 2009, the 10 largest U.S. retail banks managed 39% of industry deposits and 26% of branch bank offices.

Currently, they manage 48% of deposits and 31% of branches. In 2009, mobile banking was minimal. In 2019, 53% of retail banking customers use mobile banking.

Consolidation continues, including the pending merger of TCF with a Detroit-based banking company.

These are the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. deposit rankings of banks in Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Scott counties in 2018, based on a scale of 1,000:

• U.S. Bank (39.8% market share): J.D. Power Score — 812

• Wells Fargo (37.4% market share): J.D. Power Score — 766

• TCF (3.6% market share): J.D. Power Score — 766

• Bremer (2.4% market share): J.D. Power Score — 795

• Bank of America (2.4% market share): J.D. Power Score — 805

J.D. Power ranks consumer sentiment in numberous industries.