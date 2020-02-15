Artemis 9-month-old Small Munsterlander
First of all, about my name, Artemis. My "master'' (like, really?) hung that handle on me because Artemis was the name of the Greek goddess of the hunt. Or whatever. I actually go by Arti, which is less fancy and therefore more my style. I was a good puppy. I didn't chew any furniture, and I'm smart. So smart I've actually done a lot of my own training. My job isn't so hard. Point birds. Retrieve birds. I've got no complaints. Maybe the guy I live with could take me on long runs more often. But that's about it. Greek goddess? Yes, OK, on second thought, I'm cool with that. That's me!
