Sky Hopinka

This artist's experimental films employ a dreamy, non-narrative feel, bringing together breathtaking imagery of natural landscapes and poetic textual meditations. Sometimes Hopinka discovers the story just by shooting tons of footage. Bockley Gallery is screening all three of his films continuously, including "Dislocation Blues," a meditation on Standing Rock, and "Fainting Spells," the story of Xąwįska, or the Indian Pipe plant, used by the Ho-Chunk people to bring back those who have fainted. Hopinka relocated from Washington state to the Milwaukee area to be near his family and also learn the Ho-Chunk language. His films were featured in the 2017 Whitney Biennial. (Noon-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Gallery closed Sept. 24-30. Exhibit continues Oct. 3-6, 10-13 and 17-20. 2123 W. 21st St., Mpls. Free. 612-377-4669 or bockleygallery.com)

alicia eler