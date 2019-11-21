Seventeen people were displaced by an apartment fire in St. Paul that is believed to have been intentionally set.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire in the 300 block of Fuller Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. Some of the occupants were rescued out of a third-floor apartment window. No one was injured.
The Fire Department said eight units suffered significant damage and one was condemned.
The fire is under investigation.
STAFF REPORT
